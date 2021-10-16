Analysts Offer Predictions for Mimecast Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Mimecast stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,137,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $1,023,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,908 shares of company stock worth $11,266,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

