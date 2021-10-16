Analysts Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target at $15.25

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $754,082.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $248,739.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,348,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,160. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after buying an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Apoletto Ltd raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after buying an additional 443,249 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

