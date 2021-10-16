Analysts Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target at $41.87

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.70. 57,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,304. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

