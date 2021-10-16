Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $15.67

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of -0.08. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 200,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $19,274,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $7,192,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $1,660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

