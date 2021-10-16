Analysts Set Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) PT at $10.00

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

