Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Target Price at $38.09

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.09.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.27. 3,141,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,664. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

