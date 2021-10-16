Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$35.50

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.4828582 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

