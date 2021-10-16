Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Raised to $16.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Angi stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Angi in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

