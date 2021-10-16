Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $20.08. 165,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,080. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

