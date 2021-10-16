ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $391.32 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $270.90 and a one year high of $615.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $3.439 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

