Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $393.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.68. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.