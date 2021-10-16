APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 41,562 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NIO were worth $27,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NIO by 50.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NIO by 275.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Shares of NIO opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

