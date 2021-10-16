APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,057 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.21% of Open Text worth $24,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2209 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

