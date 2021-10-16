APG Asset Management N.V. Has $32.39 Million Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 373,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $32,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922,353 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,919 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712,694 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 51.3% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,548,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,598 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,104,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

