APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 38,800 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $25,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,311,000 after buying an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,313,000 after buying an additional 374,038 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

