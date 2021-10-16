APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 76,451 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 76,451 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $4,916,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.