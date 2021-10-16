APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 7,900 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.24% of Principal Financial Group worth $34,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

PFG stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

