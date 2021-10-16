Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.11.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE APO opened at $67.42 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,237,556 shares of company stock valued at $133,641,867 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $52,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.