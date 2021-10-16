Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $160.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.43. Apple has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

