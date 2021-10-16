APYSwap Achieves Market Cap of $6.48 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $6.48 million and $761,562.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00110777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,891.89 or 1.00232475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.67 or 0.06366458 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

