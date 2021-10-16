Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.63

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 10974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

