ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Short Interest Up 80.0% in September

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ACTD opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $4,692,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $2,941,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.