Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Ardelyx reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARDX. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

