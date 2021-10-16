Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Neutral”

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ARDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

ARDX opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,383.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 184,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 37.6% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

