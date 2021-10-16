Arion (ARION) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $53,892.33 and $5.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00076752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00110665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,693.55 or 1.00141148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.12 or 0.06373941 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,810,296 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.