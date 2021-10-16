Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in September

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.
Shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40.
About Aristocrat Leisure
