Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in September

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. The company engages in the on-line social gaming and real money wager markets.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.