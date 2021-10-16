Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATZ shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28. Aritzia has a one year low of C$19.44 and a one year high of C$48.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.71.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

