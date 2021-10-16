Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00. The stock traded as high as C$49.00 and last traded at C$47.83, with a volume of 271196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.50.

ATZ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.71.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

