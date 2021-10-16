Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.74 target price (down previously from C$5.50) on shares of Arizona Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:AZMCF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,188. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18. Arizona Metals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

