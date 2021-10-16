Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARVN. Roth Capital upped their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Arvinas stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 204,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,200. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arvinas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

