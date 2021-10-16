Aryacoin (AYA) Price Up 4.7% This Week

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $211,000.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

