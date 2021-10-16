Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Down 50.6% in September

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the September 15th total of 88,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APWC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable by 86.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 112,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the first quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the second quarter worth $61,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

