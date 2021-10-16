ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Acquires £104,265 in Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,420.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,375.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08.

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

