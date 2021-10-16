ASOS’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,420.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,375.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

