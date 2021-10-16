Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 66,854.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 379.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 286,116 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 69.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

