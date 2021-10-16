Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. 348,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 445,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

