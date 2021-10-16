Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.02

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 4884675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$573.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$232.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.