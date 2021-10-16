Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,604 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $62,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

AUB stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

