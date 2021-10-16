Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.07. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $182.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $159,415.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 48,656 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.