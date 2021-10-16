Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in September

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AFHIF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. Atlas Financial has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

