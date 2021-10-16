Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,650 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $209.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

