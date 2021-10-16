Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares rose 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 6,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 629,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 22,596 shares of company stock valued at $565,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after buying an additional 548,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,096,000 after acquiring an additional 163,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,423,000 after acquiring an additional 274,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 541,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

