Axa S.A. Acquires New Stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 269,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.66% of Achilles Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,887,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,558,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,229,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,424,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,986,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACHL opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Achilles Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

