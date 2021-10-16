Axa S.A. Cuts Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,878,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in B2Gold by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,632 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in B2Gold by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,151 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in B2Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,085 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTG shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

