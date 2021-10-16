Axa S.A. Grows Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.