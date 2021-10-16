Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 46.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

NYSE SUI opened at $194.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.46. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

