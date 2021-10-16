Axa S.A. Raises Stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Niu Technologies worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NIU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

