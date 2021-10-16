Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE:ELS opened at $83.57 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

