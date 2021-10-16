Axa S.A. Sells 68,800 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 40.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 42.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4,191.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $19.74 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

