Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $164.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.90 million to $171.00 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $163.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $689.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.72 million to $709.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $758.13 million, with estimates ranging from $743.49 million to $782.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million.

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE AX opened at $54.23 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $16,017,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 299,996 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $9,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

